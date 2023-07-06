Anime Expo 2024 Announced

Anime Expo was so big this year that it almost ran into trouble with the Los Angeles Fire Marshal. With Comicbook.com's own Megan Peters attending the convention, the Los Angeles convention center was fit to bursting with anime fans that were seeking merchandise, anime news, and the ability to meet some major players in the anime world. To little surprise, the major anime event has already announced that Anime Expo 2024 will arrive next year and has shared dates and venue information to hungry fans.

Anime Expo 2023 had some major announcements when it came to the anime world. Netflix attended the convention in full effect. The Suicide Squad Isekai was revealed by DC Comics and Wit Studio, giving us a look at Harley Quinn and Joker front and center in the upcoming endeavor. Netflix revealed a new trailer, and release date, for the long-awaited Pluto anime adaptation. The convention also premiered the likes of The Rising of The Shield Hero's Season 3 premiere and The First Slam Dunk. With the latest convention clearly a success, the runners of Anime Expo announced details regarding next year's event as a part of closing ceremonies for this year's big event.

(Photo: Anime Expo)

Anime Expo 2024

The next Anime Expo will arrive next year from July 1st to the 4th, once again taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. While there have been no announcements regarding special guests and/or events that will be taking place, it's understandable considering how far out from the event we currently are. Based on the bombshells that were dropped this year, Anime Expo 2024 is looking to be one of the biggest events in the anime world next year.

Anime Expo first began in 1992, spending over thirty years sharing information when it comes to all things anime. While Anime Expos in 2020 and 2021 took place online thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention has shifted once again to an in-person event. As anime and manga continue to gain popularity around the world, Anime Expo might continue to grow larger as a result in kind.

Will you be attempting to attend next year's Anime Expo? What was your favorite announcement from this year's convention? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Anime Expo.