Disney+ Details New Anime Licenses Including Tokyo Revengers

Disney+ is dipping its toes into the world of anime slowly but surely. With many streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and MAX having their own libraries of anime, the House of Mouse recently announced some big acquisitions. Perhaps the biggest of the lot is that the next arc of Tokyo Revengers, The Tenjiku Arc, has been licensed to the company when it arrives later this year.

Unfortunately, the big reveal that Tokyo Revengers' next season will land on Disney+ doesn't necessarily mean that North American anime fans will watch the season on the platform. While some regions in the world will see the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc and Summertime Rendering directly released on Disney+, these series will often be released on Hulu in the West instead of Disney's premiere platform for streaming. While not confirmed, this might be the route of Tokyo Revengers' next season, along with Disney's original anime Phoenix: Eden17 and a new documentary focused on K-Pop sensation, BTS.

Carol Choi, the Executive Vice-President of Original Content Strategy for Disney, had this to say when it came to the upcoming originals, "With the success of our initial wave of APAC originals, we will continue to build on this momentum by delivering exceptional storytelling through the second half of 2023 and beyond. Thrillers, crime-action and fantasy, centered on strong storylines from Korea and Japan, are resonating with audiences, and we look forward to continued collaboration with leading content creators and storytellers from this region."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Tokyo Revengers, here's an official description for the time-hopping anime series, "Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

