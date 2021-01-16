Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Updates Trailer with Release Delay Message

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was tragically delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and unfortunately, it seems like it will be doing the same in 2021, as the studio behind Thrice Upon A Time has announced with an edited trailer that the feature-length film that would act as the final entry in the "Rebuild of Evangelion" series has been delayed indefinitely. With this new take on the Neon Genesis Evangelion series being the only anime adventures of NERV in production in the foreseeable future, fans are on the edge of their seat to finally get the chance to watch the film.

Neon Genesis Evangelion remains one of the most legendary anime mech franchises, deciding to take a decidedly different approach from any other anime franchises by exploring the psyches of their pilots in a way that we haven't seen done in any other series. Though the original television series ended decades ago, it shows that there is still plenty of interest in the world of NERV, with this brand new series of films exploring a different story that retains the same characters and setting. It's unknown when we could see this final film of Rebuild finally make landfall, but we're crossing our fingers that we'll see it at some point in 2021.

Twitter User Renato Rivera Rusca shared the trailer, along with the ending message of "Release Date Currently Under Consideration" as well as well-wishes for the potential audiences that are currently struggling with the effects of COVID-19 around the world:

A new version of the latest Shin Evangelion trailer is out: it ends with the message: "Release date currently under consideration. Let's get through this together."https://t.co/ukwaAekSUm pic.twitter.com/X7HR6PZssC — Renato Rivera Rusca （レナト・リベラ・ルスカ） (@RENATOLOGY) January 15, 2021

Fans aren't just waiting to see this final film of the latest Evangelion series, they are also waiting for the first Blu-Ray collection of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series to be ordered for fans looking to revisit the disturbing adventures of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots. It will be interesting in the future to see if Evangelion eventually returns with a re-telling of its original events or decides to somehow explore a brand new part of the world that was effectively ended at the end of the anime's story.

Are you disappointed to see that the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series has been delayed once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV!