Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Announces Release Date With New Trailer

Neon Genesis Evangelion has continued to tell a new story via the feature length film series known as "Rebuild of Evangelion", and while the final film of the series in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was delayed originally as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a new trailer has landed with a new release date for the major anime installment! Unfortunately, it seems as if fans won't be watching this new adventures of Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots this year, as the agents of NERV will be landing in 2021 in theaters in Japan.

The Rebuild of Evangelion takes a decidedly different approach from re-telling the story of the original television series that was released in the 1990s and was originally acquired by Netflix to stream to returning fans and new fans of anime alike. With the series of feature length films deciding to tell Shinji's story in a brand new way, making a number of changes to the characters we knew from the original series, as well as introducing some new ones, it's clear that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will change the finale of the anime franchise that has become legendary for fans of the medium throughout the years!

The story of Neon Genesis Evangelion's ending was an interesting one, with the original anime series having to slap together a finale as they ran out of the finances needed. With the popularity of the franchise, the anime series received a movie in the form of The End of Evangelion, that put a nice bow on the events of Shinji Ikari and Nerv while also setting up a conclusion that left many fans interpreting just what ultimately happened to this unique anime world.

There are currently no new plans about Evangelion returning to the world of anime following the arrival of this movie on January 23rd next year, but considering the continued popularity of the franchise years after the conclusion of this anime series. Whether it returns as a series of movies or a brand new television anime series is anyone's guess, but we would bet money that the franchise of Evangelion will return one day!

While a release date for North America has yet to be announced, we'll be sure to keep you posted!

