Evangelion Launches New COVID Awareness Campaign in Japan

Evangelion's final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with the release date pushed back indefinitely, but the franchise is using its massive appeal to help in combating COVID-19 through an awareness campaign! The last feature-length movie of the EVA series will re-tell the events of the original television and the manga series, which saw the troubled pilots of the EVA Units fighting on behalf of the organization known as NERV against the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels!

The fourth movie of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series is promising to wrap the current iteration of Eva, giving fans an ending that will surely be different from either the television series or the movie that originally wrapped the series in End of Evangelion. Though the future of Eva is still up in the air when it comes to anime, there is still a passionate fan base hoping to see the troubled characters of NERV make a comeback.

Twitter Outlet TenjinSite posted a quick video of the electronic billboards that relay a message using familiar imagery from Neon Genesis Evangelion to assist raising awareness in how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as it continues to be a serious problem facing the world at large:

The translation of the scrolling billboard for this Evangelion campaign reads as such:

“State of Emergency — a request from Fukuoka Prefecture. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are issuing a state of emergency. Please refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary. Especially after 8 p.m, we strongly request you stay indoors. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance. Please be vigilant and take proper infection prevention measures.”

