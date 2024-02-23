Fairly OddParents: A New Wish Animated Series Announced by Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has announced that Cosmo and Wanda are set to return in a new animated series with Fairly OddParents: A New Wish. Premiering this spring on Nickelodeon in the United States, Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is described as a "reimagining" of the classic animated series, extending the franchise "to a modern generation." When Fairly OddParents: A New Wish premieres it will follow beloved characters Cosmo and Wanda who have a brand new godchild, Hazel Wells. In a press release, Nickelodeon adds that in Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, "the trio embarks on unimaginable adventures through Dimmadelphia, where anything is possible with a little bit of magic."

Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek) will lead Fairly OddParents: A New Wish as the voice of Hazel, she'll be joined of course by returning voice actors Susanne Blakeslee (The Loud House, Amphibia) as the voice of Wanda and Daran Norris (The Loud House, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder). The pair reprise their roles recently retired fairy couple ready to take on any challenge. Despite hanging up their crowns after a 10,000-year vacation across space and time, Cosmo and Wanda are out of retirement and back to listening to their magical instincts...no matter how rusty they might be!

The original The Fairly OddParents series was created by Butch Hartman and ran for 172 episodes from 2001 to 2017, following 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents. The series became one of Nickelodeon's most beloved properties, eventually debuting a live-action spin-off series, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.

Nickelodeon's press release about Fairly OddParents: A New Wish describes the new series as follows:

"In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors...they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents! And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank. The series is co-executive produced by David Stone (Teen Titans Go!), Lindsay Katai (Infinity Train), Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek), and Daniel Abramovici (The Peanuts Movie). Fred Seibert (Adventure Time) and Butch Hartman (Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom) also serve as Executive Producers.

Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will also be available internationally on Netflix later this year.