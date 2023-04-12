The Fairly OddParents Cast Reunites in Viral Video: Watch

The cast of the original The Fairly OddParents animated series has gone viral with a new video bringing them all back together! The Fairly OddParents first made its debut as a series of shorts created by Butch Hartman as part of Nickelodeon's Oh Yeah! Cartoons program, and proved to be so popular with kids that the shorts were turned into a full on animated series not long after. The Fairly OddParents then enjoyed quite the odd run overall as it first ran for five seasons before production ended and was subsequently revived several years later to run for five more seasons after that.

The Fairly OddParents holds the distinct honor of being one of Nickelodeon's longest running animated series ever (losing out to only SpongeBob SquarePants in terms of how many years overall it ran with the network), and thus the voice cast at the center of it all are still some of animation fans' most well loved faces ever. Now the cast of The Fairly OddParents has gone viral with a fun new video shared by Timmy Turner voice actor Tara Strong on Instagram in which the cast reunited for a fun shout out to fans! Check it out below:

What's Next for The Fairly OddParents?

The video of The Fairly OddParents cast reuniting has gone viral for fans as it features the main core at the center of many of the fan favorite episodes with the likes of Tara Strong (Timmy Turner), Daran Norris (Cosmo), Susanne Blakeslee (Wanda), Grey DeLisle (Vicky), Carlos Alazraqui (Crocker), and even Roger Craig Smith (Sanderson the Pixie, which explains why each of them said no to him joining their fun). But as for the future of The Fairly OddParents series, it's quite uncertain following the the fate of the recent live-action series.

The Fairly OddParents recently returned with a special live-action series on Paramount+ set after the events of the original, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, but was removed from Paramount+ recently without word on whether or not it would continue. Response to videos like this show there's still very much an interest in the original animated series, and it seems to also look like The Fairly OddParents voice cast would be interested in a proper animated revival someday.

Would you want to see The Fairly OddParents return with a new animated series someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!