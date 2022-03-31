Fairly Oddparents Live-Action Sequel Now Streaming on Paramount+

✖

After quite a few years away from the screen, the Cosmo and Wanda have finally made their triumphant return to television. Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have brought back the beloved Fairly Oddparents for a sequel to their original series, albeit with a live-action spin. In The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, Cosmo and Wanda remain animated, but the world around them has come to life. Fans have been anxious to see what the new series has in store and, thankfully, the wait is finally over.

On Thursday morning, The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder premiered on Paramount+. Unlike other Paramount+ shows, the new Fairly Oddparents won't be getting a weekly release format. While Halo rolls out new episodes every Thursday, all 13 episodes of The Fairly Oddparents dropped at the same time, so you can binge the entire thing straight through!

This new series sees Timmy Turner going off to college, leaving Cosmo and Wanda with his younger cousin, who is in the middle of a difficult time in life. Fortunately for her, she's about to get some fairly odd help.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are reprising their roles as Wanda and Cosmo, respectively, having voiced the characters in all 172 episodes of the original animated series. Fairly Odder also stars Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Christopher J. Nowak is the showrunner and executive produces alongside Samantha Martin, Butch Hartman, and Fred Seibert.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Fairly Oddparents series:

"In The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv's cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv's charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents."

