Minecraft Players Erect Fairly OddParents Monument

There are few who could deny that the video game franchise, Minecraft, has had a huge influence on the world of gaming since it first hit the scene in 2011. Eventually being purchased by Microsoft, the game is still being played ferociously by fans to this day, with the sandbox title allowing players to create their own unique worlds. Using this ability to mold universes, fans have taken the opportunity to use the environment of Minecraft to pay homage to one of the biggest antagonists in the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series, The Fairly OddParents.

Starting in 2001, The Fairly Odd Parents explored the life of Timmy Turner, who had two wish-granting “Odd Parents” in Cosmo and Wanda, with the series making a big splash on the cable channel of Nickelodeon. Spawning one hundred and seventy-two episodes, along with a number of television movies, some of which were live-action, it remains one of the most popular franchises for the channel aimed at the younger generation and easily stood toe to toe with the likes of Spongebob Squarepants and Jimmy Neutron. It’s no surprise to see that one of the series’ biggest villains has made its way to the world of Minecraft.

A Reddit User shared the large creation honoring the owner of Dimsdale that was erected in Minecraft, joining countless other creations that span the world of pop culture as the world of Minecraft continues to expand with each passing day, as new players dive into the game world:

The creator of The Fairly OddParents, Butch Hartman, would create a new series for Nickelodeon in Danny Phantom, which was radically different from its predecessor. The world of Timmy Turner is set to see a comeback however, with fans wondering if the supernatural world of Danny will see the same, as Paramount+ announced that a live-action revival is set to appear on the streaming service in March of next year.

The Official Description of the upcoming revival reads as such:

“In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.”