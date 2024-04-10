Fairy Tail: Natsu Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Anime's Return

Fairy Tail is gearing up for a massive comeback with a new sequel anime, and Natsu Dragneel's voice actor has opened up about their return for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! While Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga came to an end a few years ago, and the anime adaptation ended some time after that, the series has been continuing its adventures with an official sequel manga ever since. But now even more fans will get to check out how Fairy Tail has continued its story as the sequel manga will be getting its official anime due later this year.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be an anime adapting Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's official sequel manga of the same name, and will be bringing back much of the cast from the original anime releases. This, of course, includes Tetsuya Kakihara, the voice behind Natsu Dragneel. Along the release of new character designs for the anime, Kakihara shared the following message with fans about Natsu's big return to screens, "It was said it'll happen one day, but now it finally is: FAIRY TAIL. Well then, let's go on another adventure together!"

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

What Is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Kakihara will be returning alongside Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, Satomi Satou as Wendy, and Yui Hori as Charle for the new anime.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Are you ready to see Natsu comeback in the new Fairy Tail anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!