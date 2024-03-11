Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Shares Release Date

Fairy Tail may not be on the air these days, but that will change before much longer. Some time ago, the hit series confirmed plans to return to the screen with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. After years in print, the sequel manga has been crafting the perfect anime behind the scenes, and a new report suggests the show will launch very soon.

The update comes from Shonen Magazine as its new promo nods to Fairy Tail. According to fans overseas, the promo confirms Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will premiere in July. So if you have been missing out on Natsu's adventures in print, this J.C. Staff anime will help catch you up!

Of course, the summer launch would be major for Fairy Tail. Its first manga ran from August 2006 to July 2017. It didn't take long for Hiro Mashima's sequel to get underway. With help from Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest began in July 2018, and it is still going. To date, more than 16 volumes of the manga have gone live, and now all eyes are on Fairy Tail's anime return.

If you are not caught up with Fairy Tail, Mashima's series is easy to find. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll along with its prequel Fairy Tail 0. As for the manga, Fairy Tail and its sequel can be found on the K Manga app. So for those wanting more info on Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think about this Fairy Tail update? Are you excited for this anime comeback?