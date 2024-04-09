Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Shares Character Designs

The time has almost come for Fairy Tail to make a comeback. It has been some years since the series set out with a new anime, but that will change shortly enough. If you did not realize, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is on the horizon, and the anime has shared its first set of character designs.

The artwork comes courtesy of J.C. Staff as the studio is overseeing the Fairy Tail comeback. Two promos were released for the new series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. One of them highlights the leads of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest alongside their actors while the other gives us a full-body look at the gang.

【Character Visuals】

FAIRY TAIL: 100 YEARS QUEST

Scheduled for July 2024!



Read the manga on @KMANGA_KODANSHA



✨More: https://t.co/q8kfFt8qKH pic.twitter.com/0TXPhO53x2 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 9, 2024

As you can imagine, fans of Fairy Tail are eager to see the anime return. After all, the show came to a close in September 2019 as its third and final series debuted. This finale came years after A-1 Pictures first brought Fairy Tail to television in 2009. Many fans were hopeful Fairy Tail would return to the air given its sequel, and J.C. Staff is working with series creator Hiro Mashima to make that happen.

For those unfamiliar with the ins and outs of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you should know it began in July 2018. Mashima oversees the sequel's story while Atsuo Ueda does all its illustrations. With more than 17 volumes on hand, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has become a hit in its own right as it follows Natsu's gang on a dangerous mission. The group heads to the continent Guilitina to seal the Five Dragon Gods, but as they hunt, Natsu's team discovers there is more hiding behind the quest than they ever imagined.

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

If you have not read any of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you have some time to catch up on the series. The manga is available through K Manga, Kodansha's online manga library. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think about this Fairy Tail update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!