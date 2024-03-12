Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Trailer Released

Fairy Tail is coming back with a new sequel anime series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the teaser trailer for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Fairy Tail's anime and manga run came to an end a few years ago, but it was surprisingly announced that the anime franchise would be continuing with a full adaptation of the official sequel manga series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. But it's been quite a while since the anime was first announced to be in the works, but now it's made quite the update as it releases later this year!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has officially announced that it will be releasing some time later this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2024 anime schedule. To celebrate the major update for the anime's debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series that showcases the first look at how it's all going to be in motion. Confirming that much of the staff and cast from the original Fairy Tail anime are coming back, you can check out the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest teaser below:

What to Know for Fairy Tail's New Anime

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be an anime adapting Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's manga of the same name. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Original cast members are set to return as well with Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, Satomi Satou as Wendy, and Yui Hori as Charle all confirmed.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Are you excited to see Fairy Tail come back with a new anime later this Summer?