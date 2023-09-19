Fairy Tail Reaches Rare Sales Milestone

Hiro Mashima is a busy creator in the manga world. While the mangaka has been working on bringing Edens Zero to a close and has begun a new series in Dead Rock, the story of Natsu continues to march on in Fairy Tail. First premiering in 2006, the shonen manga series has hit some serious heights in its history and has now laid claim to a major manga milestone in an unexpected way. Clearly, Natsu and company have had an effect on the anime world.

Following the conclusion of the original manga series, Fairy Tail saw Hiro Mashima returning to the universe in rapid succession by offering readers a new sequel series in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Luckily, for fans of the original anime series that netted over three hundred episodes, the sequel will also be receiving an anime adaptation to play out Natsu's continuing journey on the small screen. While 100 Years Quest has yet to reveal a release date as to when fans can expect Natsu's anime comeback, it will make for a major event in the anime world.

Fairy Tail is Big in France

While it's always going to be a difficult venture for any shonen series to come within striking distance of the likes of One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball, Fairy Tail was able to come closest in France, becoming the fourth best-selling manga series in the country. Selling fourteen million copies, the story of Natsu and his allies has clearly resonated amongst manga readers in the European country.

If you haven't heard much about the upcoming Fairy Tail sequel, here's how the franchise describes the 100 Years Quest, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

