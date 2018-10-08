Fans Are Too Nostalgic Over ‘Fairy Tail’s Anime Comeback

The time has finally come, Fairy Tail fans. It has been years since the anime put out anything new on the small screen, but that all changed this weekend. The show just rolled out its final season, and the Internet is happy to have the magical series back.

As you can see below, the response to Fairy Tail‘s big comeback has been a positive one. The premiere might not have held any fancy battles, but the shonen did reunite its lead with some familiar faces. Natsu Dragneel teamed up with Happy and Lucy like always for a mission, and the trio are more motivated than ever. After all, they need to reunite Fairy Tail after the guild’s disbandment, and it is up to Natsu to see that mission through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this new season did get off to a slow start, its nostalgia is powerful enough to string fans along. Barring a recent film, this recent episode marks the first Fairy Tail episode since March 2016. There was a prequel series aired in January 2016 titled Fairy Tail Zero which told the story of how the series’ main guild was made. Mavis Vermilion acts as the series’ star, so Natsu was left to enjoy his extended hiatus. However, that time has since passed, and the Dragon Slayer seems as fired up as ever before.

So, what did you think of this big comeback? Will you be keeping up with this big series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda.

Guess Who’s Back?

WE’VE DONE OUR WAITING

FAIRY TAIL IS BACK, DO YOU REALISE HOW LONG WE HAVE BEEN WAITING ????? IM SO EXCITED pic.twitter.com/Q35SkeuQNK — Shiki ? (@EdensTail) October 7, 2018

Stay Golden, Lucy

So glad to see #FairyTail back! My #waifu Lucy looking as gorgeous as ever! pic.twitter.com/vQ9b84nX9D — Rodney Newton (@Lucy_H_Lover) October 7, 2018

Stacks on Stacks

Card

Who Needs Power Scaling?

Card

Natsu Is Back Again

FAIRYTAIL IS BACK BOI! pic.twitter.com/uj8U7vT69D — Ice Queen Miracchi?❄️ (@AkaashisBitch) October 7, 2018

The Start of a New Journey

Fairy Tail still knows how to hit the right notes with it’s music. I’m so glad they’re still using the best osts.



Anime handled the new episode pretty well, it was good, I’m looking forward to this season coz I don’t remember much from the manga anymore 😛 https://t.co/Dog3zh4zC4 — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) October 8, 2018

It’s Good to Be Back

Card