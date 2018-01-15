‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Steamy Gruvia Manga

Fairy Tail‘s creator, Hiro Mashima, has become known by fans for his fan-service sketches he shares online. And this latest sketch is fan service in the best way.

Featuring a manga depicting great moments for fans of Gray, Juvia, and especially for fans of the Gruvia who wanted to see their relationship advance just a little further. A completely nude Gray (with less censorship than his anime counterpart) steps into a hot spring that reveals itself to be a nude Juvia in disguise.

Gray is uncomfortable finding this out, and Juvia begins to cry. Gray then hugs Juvia, pretending to comfort her, but freezes her in her tracks instead before leaving the hot spring, still nude. Fans of Gray and Juvia’s physiques will surely appreciate Mashima’s new drawing of the duo.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a comic much like this one depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy.

But Mashima has also uploaded sketches for a different kind of fan as well. Fans of the “NaLu” ship in the series were treated to a sketch catering to their needs recently as it featured a handsomely dressed Natsu and a scantily clad Lucy. There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for 2018, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.