‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Its Guild’s Next Leader

Fairy Tail is moving along with its final season, and it looks like things are going well for its main guild. After a long time apart, Natsu’s guild has reunited, and a brand-new leader has been sworn in to lead the group.

And, no — Gajeel was not elected guild master. That honor belongs to the one and only Erza Scarlet.

Recently, Fairy Tail put out its latest episode, and it follows Natsu as they piece together their guild. Fans will remember the organization disbanded in the anime’s previous season, but its mages were not having it. Thanks to Lucy, the guild reunited, but they were left without a leader as Makarov has been missing in action. So, when it came time to vote, there was only one person ready for the gig.

As it turns out, Levy is the one who prompted Erza to take on the job. The witty mage decided the red-haired heroine was perfect for the job after she watched Erza scare the guild into working on their new headquarters.

“That answers that,” Levy says. “Our seventh guild master is Erza Scarlet.”

Of course, Erza is taken back by the assignment, but the guild agrees she is the only one suited for the job. That fact is only made clearer when the gang runs into Mest, and the once-estranged mage tells Erza all about the guild’s darkest secret. Now, the gang is determined to find Makarov after the guild’s former master went on a self-sacrificial mission, and Erza is determined to keep the gang together until her mentor can be found.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.