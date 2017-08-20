Here’s When Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Will Come To The U.S.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry has already roared into theaters in Japan, but the much-awaited movie has yet to hit the U.S. Funimation has announced plans to bring the film to the west for a limited theatrical release. And, now, fans have learned just when the movie will make its debut.

Funimation gave fans an important update about the Fairy Tail movie this past weekend at Anime Expo 2017. The studio confirmed the film is slated to hit theaters this summer, but there has been no word on an exact release window yet. Back in May, Funimation did debut the English-subtitled version of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry to lucky fans at Anime Central, and attendees took to social media to praise the film's sleek animation.

Earlier this year, the second Fairy Tail movie debut in Japan to rave reviews. The movie earned $500,000 in its first weekend to take the box office's number ten spot.

You can read a translated version of the synopsis for Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry here: A new story of the popular manga "FAIRY TAIL" from "Weekly Shonen Magazine" is engraved on the screen. The movie this time is an original story based on an a new 200-page story authored by original creator Hiromu Mashima himself! On an isolated island surrounded by cliffs in the Stella Kingdom, familiar characters like Natsu and Lucy and other original characters color the screen. The manga has already entered its final chapter! While the excitement is ramping up, will its origins finally revealed on the big screen!?

You can check out Kodansha Comics' summary of Fairy Tail below:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates led by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero—he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

To date, several million copies of Fairy Tail have been sold worldwide. Published by Del Ray in the west, there are over 35 million volumes of the manga in circulation at the moment. Kodansha Comics is now overseeing the release of Fairy Tail projects in the U.S. and other western territories, and the licensing return has helped the publisher amass popularity. Other series like Attack on Titan have also helped bolster Kodansha's visibility outside of Japan, so fans can expect the company to continue pushing out new content as it becomes available.

