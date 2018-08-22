‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Shares New Poster

Fairy Tail is set to make an anime comeback this fall, and fans can get a new-look at the project now. Recently, a second visual for the final season went live, and the poster sees Natsu next to a familiar face.

So, if you are ready for a big Natsu-Zeref beef, it seems to be coming this way.

As you can see below, the key visual shows Natsu Dragneel looking as fired up as ever. The Dragon Slayer is shown with his fist aflame, and his vest is open as usual. Natsu’s face looks smaller than usual here, but his anger is easy to see. After all, the guy is standing next to Zeref.

Fairy Tail final anime season new visual

Yes, fans can see Natsu standing beside Zeref as the infamous mage looks forward. The black-haired villain is seen reaching his hand out to send out a burst of dark magic. As for this outfit, Zeref looks grand with this layered cape look, and the poster’s black-and-red background shows what happen when the two men come in contact.

If you are looking ahead to this new season, then you do not have too much longer to wait. The final season is slated to debut this October for a yet-known number of episodes. The anime still has more than 130 chapters of the original manga to adapt, so fans are hoping Fairy Tail‘s last outing will last more than a 2-cour run.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

