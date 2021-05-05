Fairy Tail Creator Apologies to Fans Following App Flop

✖

Fairy Tail was one of the biggest series in anime during its prime, and fans around the world still fall for the magical story week after week. Creator Hiro Mashima has become the most ardent champion of the series, and he continues to celebrate Fairy Tail's top accomplishments as its sequel carries on. But right now, it seems Mashima is apologizing on behalf of the franchise after Fairy Tail's last project flopped.

The whole thing went down on Twitter recently when Mashima posted a note to fans. It was there the artist revealed Fairy Tail's new mobile game, Guild Master, is being flamed on social media in light of its disappointing debut. In fact, Youtube personalities in Japan have used the game as content to show how bad it is, and Mashima is apologizing for the lackluster game.

"I'm responsible as well for not having supervised [the game] at all. I am sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it," he wrote.

Continuing, Mashima used Twitter to reassure fans about another game of his in the works. After all, it was announced this year that Edens Zero was getting a game of its own. Mashima said he is working closely with the game developers on the title, so he is certain it will meet expectations.

Of course, fans were quick to cheer up Mashima with reassurances online. Mobile games vary widely when it comes to quality, and not every title can be a banger. Unfortunately, Fairy Tail: Guild Master came out the wrong end of that spectrum, but this won't be the last we see of Fairy Tail. Mashima will be able to redeem the series with gamers, and he'll be sure to oversee the comeback as it comes around.

Do you think Mashima's apology is too much? Or are you happy to see the creator acknowledge the Fairy Tail blip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.