Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Dragon Cry Makeover

This awesome Fairy Tail cosplay highlights Lucy Heartfilia's special makeover in the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie! Before the anime returned for its final season to adapt the final major arc of Hiro Mashima's original manga series, the anime franchise experimented with a feature film project set between the events of the penultimate and final arcs. This new movie saw Natsu and the others making their way into a mysterious new kingdom to retrieve a stolen staff of dangerous power, and through the film saw each of the characters taking on new looks as par for the course for Mashima's new arc.

Lucy Heartfilia, like many of the arcs in the series, soon finds herself in quite the curious situation. To get out of it, she needs to don a new costume and perform a dance in front of a big crowd. It's a pretty hilarious spotlight for Lucy in the film, but this outfit has been given its proper due through some excellent cosplay! Artist @cosplaykatx brought this theatrical Lucy makeover to life in a magical way on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *✧･ﾟ:* Kat *:･ﾟ✧* (@cosplaykatx)

For fans unfamiliar with the film Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is described by Funimation as such, "Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years it’s been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it and delivers it to Animus in the Kingdom of Stella. Now it’s up to the gang to infiltrate the Stella Kingdom and retrieve the staff. It seems like it should be an easy job, but what they uncover isn’t what they expected."

Fairy Tail's run might have come to an end, but it's far from the last thing series creator Hiro Mashima has been involved with. The prominent creator is busier than ever with not only an official sequel series to Fairy Tail, but a new weekly series running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, Edens Zero. This is on top of the video game and other extra projects Mashima is taking on these days.

What did you think of Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry when you first checked it out? Where does this Lucy outfit rank among your favorites in the entire series? Where does Lucy rank among your favorite characters overall? Let us know your thoughts about all things Fairy Tail in the comments!