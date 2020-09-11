Fairy Tail Creator Gets Romantic With New Juvia x Gray Sketch

✖

Fairy Tail is filled with some of the most memorable characters in all action anime and manga, and series creator Hiro Mashima recently paid tribute to a fan favorite pairing with new and romantic Gray Fullbuster x Juvia Lockser artwork. One of the main reasons fans had come to love the franchise over the course of its manga and anime series was seeing some of the characters develop close bonds, and eventually potential romantic feelings for one another. While Mashima did not necessarily pull the trigger on some of those key relationships, that's not the case for Gray and Juvia.

Gray and Juvia had one of the more compelling romantic dynamics as for a while it was played off as a joke. Juvia would be head over heels for Gray, but he would just ignore her and brush her to the side as she tended to be a bit overwhelming in how much she openly praised Gray at every opportunity. But eventually, Gray started to slowly reciprocate her feelings as the series came closer to its end.

It's led fans to imagine what kind of couple these two would eventually be, and Mashima has continued to fuel these fires with all sorts of great art over the years. It's the same case for his most recent piece shared with fans on Twitter that shares an adorable romantic update on Juvia x Gray. Check it out:

While Gray eventually did begin to see Juvia in a more romantic light, this relationship wasn't exactly explicitly confirmed during Fairy Tail's run like other couplings. It was more about seeing how Juvia eventually broke down Gray's tough exterior, but it still lacked that final punch. But as the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, continues there is a chance we'll get a concrete confirmation of their romance someday. It's also why fans would love to see this sequel get an anime in the future.

What did you think of Gray and Juvia's relationship over the course Fairy Tail? Did the two of them get as much romantic development as you would have wanted? What kind of future would you want to see for this fan favorite couple?