Fairy Tail Takes Gray, Juvia Relationship to Next Level

Fairy Tail’s final season has put the Fairy Tail guild through dire straits as they are facing off against the immense strength of the Alvarez Empire. Gray and Juvia found themselves caught by the Spriggan 12’s Invel in the last episode, and now fans have seen them put their relationship to the ultimate test as Invel’s spell orders them to kill one another. But rather than fight, the two show how important they are to one another.

As Invel’s spell takes away their ability to think, he forces Gray and Juvia to fight to the death. Instead, the two decide to take their own lives. But the difference here is that Juvia actually manages to save Gray completely, and thus advances their relationship as Gray promises he’ll never overlook her again.

When the two are under Invel’s spell, fans see that Juvia is ready to immediately kill herself in order to save the Gray she loves. She manages to form a blade and stabs herself, but Gray had done the same. He wanted to sacrifice himself for her as to not let her be hurt (it’s important to note that he tried to avoid referring to her as just as “friend of his). But Juvia saves him with a blood transfusion spell she developed in secret and lets herself be the one to die.

Following this, Gray thinks back on all his time with Juvia and realizes just how important she’s become to him over the adventures. With her dying in his arms, Gray cries and says he promises to start thinking about her more seriously and soon enough activates his inner darkness magic and attacks Invel with a greater force than before. Good thing Juvia is soon healed by Wendy not long after Gray leaves her side.

With their relationship being teased more and more throughout the series, the final season made this even more tantalizing as Gray would give Juvia her answer after the battle with the Alvarez Empire.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

