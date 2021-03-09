Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Brings Lucy to Life

✖

One Fairy Tail cosplay has magically brought Lucy Heartfilia to life! Series creator Hiro Mashima might currently be in the midst of his newest series, Edens Zero (which is also debuting a brand new anime adaptation this Spring), but it's hard to deny how much impact the Fairy Tail franchise had on fans. The series was one of the most popular action manga and anime franchises out there at the peak of its run, and it's because Mashima filled the world with a ton of memorable characters throughout. But it all started with a strong core lead in Lucy.

Serving as the main heroine of the series overall, Lucy Heartfilia had tons of memorable moments all of her own. This also came with a number of new looks for the heroine as well, so fans have always had trouble figuring out what their favorites are. Perhaps her original debut look is the best? This take on Lucy from artist @soryu_geggy_cosplay on Instagram is a strong argument for that debut look as it brings Lucy to life with a truly magical touch! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugenia Haruno Bellomia (@soryu_geggy_cosplay)

Lucy's been one of the standout heroines from Mashima's various series, and she's been such a standout in fact, that fans have found some similarities in the main heroine for Mashima's follow up series, Edens Zero. Rebecca Bluegarden is completely different from Lucy, however, but this will become even more clear with the debut of Edens Zero's official anime adaptation coming this April.

Premiering in Japan on April 10th, Edens Zero is one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall! Directed by Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff, the main cast of the series currently includes the likes of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy, Shiki Aoki as Homura Kogetsu, Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner, and Shiori Izawa as E.M. Pino.

With Mashima's love for official crossovers between his respective series, it's highly likely that we'll be seeing Lucy Heartfilia in action again someday! But what do you think of Lucy? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in Fairy Tail overall? What are your favorite Lucy outfits? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!