Edens Zero Anime Shares First Character Designs, Cast Additions

Hiro Mashima's current work, Edens Zero, will be the next to get a full anime adaptation following Rave Master and Fairy Tail, and the new anime has shared the first character designs and cast additions coming to the adaptation. Announced during a special presentation for the upcoming Edens Zero video game during Tokyo Game Show 2020, Edens Zero's big anime debut will be coming in April 2021 as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. To coincide with the confirmation of its release window, the series has also revealed the initial cast and character designs for fans to look forward to.

The character designs for the central trio had been revealed with the official Twitter account for Edens Zero's anime confirming that Takuma Terashima will be the voice behind Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu will be performing as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya will be returning from Fairy Tail to provide the voice of Happy once more.

EDENS ZERO TV Anime - Shiki, Rebecca and Happy Character Design pic.twitter.com/OE3yJMx67B — Doc | EDENS ZERO Anime in Spring 2021 (@11thDoctr) September 26, 2020

The initial staff for the anime has been confirmed as well with Shinji Ishihara (Fairy Tail) directing Edens Zero, Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) writing the scripts for the series, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) serving as the character designer for J.C. Staff. Although its slated for a release next April, no concrete release date has been marked for the new series just yet. But what do you think of this first look at the new anime so far?

