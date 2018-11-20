‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals Natsu’s Brother

Now that Fairy Tail has begun its final season, many of the lingering questions and mysteries will be solved before it is all said and done. The latest episode answers a major question, but also raises far much more.

Episode 284 of Fairy Tail reveals that Natsu has a brother, and it’s Zeref, who’s full name is Zeref Dragneel.

The latest episode explores more of Zeref’s origins, and he reveals that he once had a younger brother who had died shortly after his birth. After this, Zeref decides to devote his time to studying life and death magic in order to bring him back to life. This eventually leads to Zeref being kicked out of school, but before this happens, his Curse of Contradiction kills everyone.

After wandering as an immortal with this curse, he wishes to die and thus begins experimenting bringing things to life that could kill him. Etherous creatures and demons at first, eventually leading to the creation of Etherious Natsu Dragneel. Zeref had preserved the body of his dead younger brother so that he could be revived as the ultimate Etherous form.

Zeref says the other explanations, such as Zeref’s connection to Igneel and how Natsu came to be in his care, will be saved for another time but this is a huge bombshell. It was a big deal when it was revealed that Natsu was connected to the Book of END, but now this is a deep connection with Zeref himself.

It makes the finale battle tease between Zeref, Acnologia, and Natsu far more enticing to watch than ever. Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.