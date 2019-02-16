You Can Grab ‘Fairy Tail’ Season One For Free Right Now

Fairy Tail may currently be in the midst of its final season, but there are many anime fans out there who have yet to experience this action-packed fan-favorite series for themselves. Luckily, there’s now a better opportunity to do so.

Fairy Tail‘s Season 1 Part 1 is currently available for a free for a limited time from the Microsoft Store. You can find it at the link here, and note that it won’t be available for free for long!

Fairy Tail Season 1 Part 1 is available with English dub audio, and is the first 12 episodes of the series. This includes the series premiere where Lucy meets Natsu and joins the Fairy Tail guild, and goes right up until the series begins exploring Gray’s past and memories.

This is not the only series being offered for free at the moment. The first 20 episodes of Bleach are available for free for a limited time from the Microsoft Store as well. You can find it at the link here if you are interested. It’s a great time to see the early days of these heavy hitting anime series.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

