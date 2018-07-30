‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Introduces Lucy’s Romantic Rival

Fairy Tail is back, and its sequel promises to do some big things. The new series may be two chapters in, but that doesn’t mean it is going slow. After all, the sequel just introduced a new character, and the girl is poised to cause trouble for Lucy Heartfilia.

Not long ago, Kodansha Comics rolled out the very first chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The manga, which is overseen by creator Hiro Mashima, began with a brisk intro which reunited readers with tons of familiar faces.

As it turns out, the Fairy Tail guild is going strong as usual, and it is eager to bring in new talent. Two of the three prospects who were scouted get run off by Laxus, but the final mage is determined to stick around.

“My name is Touka! And I have always wanted to be in the same guild as Natsu,” the new girl explains.

So, there you have it. It looks like Natsu is about to get his own Juvia, and readers are sure Lucy isn’t going to accept the doting so easily.

According to Touka, she was inspired to join Fairy Tail after a chance encounter with Natsu some time ago.

“Natsu-sama is my sweet darling! Our fated encounter was a little over a year ago,” she tells the Fairy Tail guild. “He appeared on a white horse when I was being attacked by a robber. No, a prince on a fire dragon.”

Unfortunately, Touka isn’t able to meet Natsu as she had hoped. The powerful Dragon Slayer embarked on a special 100 Year Quest with his friends, prompting the likes of Lucy and Gray to join. Now, it is only a matter of time before Touka sets out to meet her crush, and fans who’ve waited for Lucy to get together with Natsu definitely won’t approve.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Do you think these girls will get into it over Natsu? Or will be wind up becoming close friends? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!