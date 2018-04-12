‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Officially Announced, Hiro Mashima Confirms Involvement

If you were gutted to see Fairy Tail end last year, you were not the only one. The classic series came to an end after Hiro Mashima shared its final chapter, but the ending left fans with more questions than answers. So, it’s a very good thing the creator has plans to bring Fairy Tail back for a brand-new series.

Yes, the sequel to Fairy Tail has been officially announced by Kodansha Comics, and the series will be directly overseen by Mashima.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, Comic Natalie shared the official sequel order, and the announcement shared new information about the sequel. According to Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Mashima will work on the sequel as a supervisor while yet-named creators pen the title. This means the new series will not be drawn by Mashima himself, but it will need his approval for story arcs, designs, and more (via Crunchyroll).

If you are concerned about this creative shake-up, you should know the exchange is a common one in the industry. Boruto, the sequel to Naruto, is not drawn by Masashi Kishimoto as Mikio Ikemoto oversees its artwork. The same can be said for Dragon Ball Super as Akira Toriyama simply oversees the series while his successor Toyotaro inks its manga.

This official announcement also gives fans more details about what the sequel will entail. The new series is said to tell a future story that connects to the original manga’s final chapter. The publisher is keeping the manga’s staff to itself for now, but Kodansha Comics says those details will be shared at a later date.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be tuning into the final season of Fairy Tail? How long should this last outing run? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!