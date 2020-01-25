Fairy Tail Creator Shares Revealing Juvia Art

Hiro Mashima is one of the most prominent manga creators among fans not only because of his skill in telling spanning fantasy stories across multiple types of universes, but because the creator is never one to hold back from exploring some of the more elaborate features for each of his characters. Whether it be through official projects such as a special add-on to the upcoming Fairy Tail console game, or unofficial sketches shared on Twitter, Mashima has had several opportunities to highlight each of his characters’ attractive qualities. Going all in on fan service just because he can has resulted in plenty of spicy new looks at Fairy Tail.

The latest spicy look comes for Juvia and Gray fans (a pairing Mashima often pays tribute to in spicy ways on Twitter) that shares a revealing new look at Juvia Lockser following a pretty similar look at Gray Fullbuster Mashima shared not too long ago. Highlighting how much Juvia cared for Gray in the main series, the sketch depicts her giving her all for her love.

But as with many of Mashima’s works, even including these special sketches for fans, this sketch also includes the adorable detail that Juvia would be using a heart-shaped pillow with a chibi version of Gray’s face on it. It’s this balance that fans often appreciate when it comes to Mashima’s take on fan-service.

Fairy Tail’s final season came to an end last year, so there’s been a wonder as to whether or not the franchise would continue in some form. With an official manga sequel following Natsu’s adventures after the end of the original series, there is material to adapt should the franchise return to anime someday.

Relationships such as the one between Juvia and Gray moved forward in that final season to some degree, but there would be much more room to grow with some kind of sequel. But what do you think? Hoping to see even more of Juvia someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.