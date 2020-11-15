Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Ultear's Crime Sorciere Look

✖

Ultear Milkovich has seen a number of different looks during her time in Fairy Tail, and now one artist has tapped into her Crime Sorciere look with some excellent cosplay! Throughout Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild came across a number of powerful opponents. But one of the best aspects of the series was seeing how characters evolved from their initial debut. Ultear was one such character as she was initially introduced to the series as part of the Dark Guild, Grimmoire Heart, but continued to appear long after that initial debut.

When Ultear made her debut in the series and Grimmoire Heart was subsequently defeated, she eventually returned with a brand new guild and brand new look to top it all off several arcs later as she had seen the error of her darker ways. Artist @haneame_cos (who you can find more work on Instagram here) has brought this makeover to life with some great cosplay! You can check it out below:

Ultear Milkovich is one of the many characters that had been changed or altered over the course of the Fairy Tail story. One of the best aspects of the series is how any character can be redeemed through the power of friendship, and Ultear's transformation through her time with Crime Sorciere and more was ultimately reflective of the series' major themes as she ended up sacrificing herself more than once in order to save the others. In fact, that's how she ended her time in the series as well with an ultimate sacrifice to save the rest of the world.

Ultear was one of the many villains turned allies later in the franchise, and fans loved seeing how she evolved over the course of her appearances. And like many of Hiro Mashima's works, her outfits and looks also evolved over the course of her appearances as well. This reflective change is why fans love the series, and are hoping to see more of it someday!

What did you think of Ultear's time in the Fairy Tail series? How does her debut look compare to her looks later in the series? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!