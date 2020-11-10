Fairy Tail Cosplay Brings One of Erza's Fiercest Armors to Life

✖

Erza Scarlet was a character who showed off many powers and looks over the course of Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail anime and manga franchise, and one artist has tapped into one of her fiercest armors by bringing it to life through cosplay. Out of all the characters introduced throughout the series, one that stands above the rest for many fans is Erza Scarlet. Not only was she one of the fiercest fighters in the Fairy Tail guild, but she was one of the strongest fighters in the series overall thanks to her magic abilities.

With the ability to equip different sets of armors and clothing to give her new weapons and strengths, Erza often had fun fights because of all the potential mix ups her variety of armors allowed her. Now artist @kallisi_vamp (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has brought Erza's slick Clear Heart Clothing to life with a fiery cosplay tapping into Erza's fierce nature. You can check it out below:

Because Erza is one of the most capable fighters in the series overall, she's often involved in some of the best fights in both the anime and manga. Although Natsu Dragneel often gets to deal the final blow, Erza is usually the one that gets him to that point in the first place by dealing with everything else. As one of the core cast members, she often gets some of the coolest moments when she comes to save the day with all of her armors and abilities.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Erza and Jellal Fernandes that many fans were hoping to see was not confirmed by the end of the series. While there currently is a sequel seeing Erza and a few others take on the 100 Years Quest, there still has yet to be a confirmation of the relationship still. At least Mashima is doing his best to give fans this outside of the official releases with fun new Erza sketches!

What are your favorite Erza Scarlet powers and armors? Where does Erza rank among your favorite characters in Fairy Tail overall? Are you hoping to see Erza in action in anime form again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!