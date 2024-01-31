Family Guy Celebrates 25th Anniversary Today
Family Guy fans are celebrating the animated series' 25th Anniversary today!
Family Guy is celebrating its 25th Anniversary today, and fans have been going all out to celebrate the animated series' biggest moments over the years! Family Guy first premiered with FOX on January 31, 1999 in a prime time spot right after the Super Bowl that year. It was such a successful pilot that the series continued for three seasons before being unceremoniously cancelled. Funny enough, Family Guy then found even greater success once the series started to air its reruns with Adult Swim and started selling out its DVD releases. Word of mouth got so great, in fact, that FOX revived Family Guy a few years later.
Premiering for the second time with Season 4 of the series on FOX in 2005, Family Guy has continued with the network ever since. It's now in the midst of Season 22 of its run (which will be returning with new episodes later this Spring), and fans are now taking this opportunity to reflect on just how far the animated series has come since it premiered all those years ago. It's taken on a whole new life as a franchise much longer than initially expected, and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Read on to see how Family Guy and fans are celebrating the animated series' 25th Anniversary! Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!
OH YEAH
prevnext
is today the 25th anniversary of the #familyguy series premiere?
OH YEAH! pic.twitter.com/oJtElFkFS4— Animation Domination (@AniDom) January 31, 2024
Time to Check It Out on Hulu!
prevnext
it's my 25th birthday today, what'd you get me?
(btw series premiere is on @hulu if you never watched) pic.twitter.com/5EqNpT7eM9— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) January 31, 2024
One of Chris and Meg's Best Moments!
prevnext
Chris & Meg Griffin share one thing in Family Guy: their most awesome moment (in my opinion).
Teaming up to beat the crap out of the entire student body (to the guitar solo of Free Bird) in “The D In Apartment 23”. The end result: they win.
It’s spectacular to watch. pic.twitter.com/RZFigijLLI— Av (@MarioEmmet) January 31, 2024
Family Guy Started Out a Lot Different...
prevnext
Happy 25 years Family Guy!
Reminder that there's a sort of prototype version of it for kids in the form of a Cartoon Network pilot pic.twitter.com/j29N8YkHit— ChikoCheez (@ChikoritaCheez) January 30, 2024
One of the Best Early Jokes
prevnext
Happy anniversary to this moment pic.twitter.com/4QGMgeWlWo— Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) January 30, 2024
Where's My Money?!
prevnext
Family guy too goated😭
this how i'm dealing with the next person that borrows money from me and doesn't want to pay back pic.twitter.com/zclG8u6vhP— Riley🧸 (@Riley__Senpai) January 31, 2024
SpongeBob Is Also 25 This Year!
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to Family Guy!! pic.twitter.com/xQ4MRjKcPI— No Context SpongeBob (@NoContextSpongy) January 31, 2024
Family Guy Surprises!
prev
Family guy animation is so funny because it’s usually really stiff but sometimes they commit to pulling off the most insane shit just for the bit pic.twitter.com/vr01qP4uF1— Seb | #1 Justin Hammer fan | (@The_Hammer_Fan) January 25, 2024