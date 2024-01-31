Family Guy Celebrates 25th Anniversary Today

Family Guy is celebrating its 25th Anniversary today, and fans have been going all out to celebrate the animated series' biggest moments over the years! Family Guy first premiered with FOX on January 31, 1999 in a prime time spot right after the Super Bowl that year. It was such a successful pilot that the series continued for three seasons before being unceremoniously cancelled. Funny enough, Family Guy then found even greater success once the series started to air its reruns with Adult Swim and started selling out its DVD releases. Word of mouth got so great, in fact, that FOX revived Family Guy a few years later.

Premiering for the second time with Season 4 of the series on FOX in 2005, Family Guy has continued with the network ever since. It's now in the midst of Season 22 of its run (which will be returning with new episodes later this Spring), and fans are now taking this opportunity to reflect on just how far the animated series has come since it premiered all those years ago. It's taken on a whole new life as a franchise much longer than initially expected, and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

