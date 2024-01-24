John Bush, Producer of The Simpsons and Family Guy, Dies at 69

John Bush, producer behind animated hits such as The Simpsons, X-Men: Evolution, Family Guy and more has died at the age of 69. As announced by his close friend Kevin Bannerman (and reported by The Hollywood Reporter), Bush died on November 23rd at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California due to B-cell lymphoma of the brain stem. A memorial service for Bush will be taking place in Los Angeles this coming weekend, and Bush is survived by his sister Mary, brother Rick and niece Taylyn. Animation fans will likely note Bush's log and storied career in both film and television.

Most notably Bush worked with The Simpsons in the early 2000s, where he served as the animation executive producer for three seasons of the show. Winning an Emmy for his work with The Simpsons in 2001 and nominated in 2002 for Outstanding Animated Program, Bush has also worked with some of the most notable animated works in history, such as Family Guy, King of the Hill, New Looney Tunes and More.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

R.I.P. John Bush 1954-2023

Born on July 6th, 1954, Bush had a ton of experience working as a producer in the animation space. Beginning with works such as The Nome Prince and the Magic Belt, Toto Lost in New York, and Journey Beneath the Sea, Bush also worked with notable franchises like The Brave Little Toaster in films The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars. But animation fans will likely more recognize his work in the television space with some big and small animated projects that spanned many genres.

Bush had been involved with animated sitcoms such as Family Guy, The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Clerks. But even Marvel fans might recognize his work as he also notably served as an animation executive producer for X-Men: Evolution, which still remains one of the most popular Marvel animated TV shows to this day. This series introduced characters to the wider Marvel space such as X-23 and Spike, and is one of the projects that fans are still hoping to see return in some form some day.

If you wanted to see more of Bush's produced work, you can find The Simpsons and X-Men: Evolution streaming with Disney+, and Family Guy and King of the Hill streaming with Hulu to get you started. Our deepest condolences to Bush's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.