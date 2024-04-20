Family Guy Announces Two New Hulu Specials

If you need more Family Guy in your life, don't sweat it. After all, the powers at be are already on the case. Not long ago, Seth MacFarlne took to Paley Fest LA to tease a few things about the show's future. It was there the creator confirmed Family Guy has some specials on the way, and they will debut on Hulu this year at some point.

"It'll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect," MacFarlane shared. At this point, Hulu has yet to announce any release dates for these specials. We have some months to go before the specials roll around, so the Family Guy crew can work a steady pace.

Of course, this revelation from MacFarlane was not the only one to go live at Paley Fest LA. The event also saw the creator touch upon his movie plans. It turns out MacFarlane is still keen on making a Family Guy movie. The actor-writer just needs to find enough time to put the entire project into place.

If you aren't familiar with Family Guy, the hit Fox series just wrapped its most recent season. After 15 episodes, Family Guy season 22 ended on April 17th. Now, all eyes are on the future as Family Guy turned 25 years old in January. This landmark anniversary left some fans wondering whether an end to Family Guy was near, but in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, MacFarlane assured netizens that wasn't the case.

"At this point, I don't see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes," he explained. "It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night."

"There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about Family Guy anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

If you want to catch up on Family Guy, the animated sitcom is streaming on Disney+ as well as Hulu.

What do you make of this Family Guy update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Deadline