Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Explains Why the Show Is Still on the Air After 25 Years

Family Guy recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary, and series creator Seth MacFarlane explained what he thinks is the key to the show's lasting power after all these years! Family Guy has had one of the wildest journeys with FOX as it originally had three seasons under its belt before being unceremoniously canceled. But as the series took off with DVD sales and reruns with Adult Swim that demand grew, Family Guy became so huge that FOX officially brought the series back for more episodes that have continued through to this day with over 21 seasons as of the time of this writing.

Family Guy is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, and speaking with The Wrap, series creator Seth MacFarlane was surprised to see that the series has gone for so long. As he noted that he's been so hard at work on the series that it's all felt like one long day for him, and explained that he feels like Family Guy has been lasting for so long on the air because it's funny. With the main goal of the team behind the series making people laugh, it's been able to endure.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Why Family Is on the Air 25 Years Later

"I would never ever compare these two shows… But I always loved the answer that Jackie Gleason gave when he was asked about how that show endured with only 39 episodes. And he just said, 'Because they were funny.' I don't know that our answer would be any different," MacFarlane stated when asked about Family Guy's staying power. "I think the goal of the show is just to make people laugh… It delves into social allegory and politics now and then without question, as a good primetime animated show should, but that's always secondary."

MacFarlane then elaborated further with, "It's a room full of comedy writers who just want to f—g laugh… That's the mission statement of the show and it doesn't ever really try to position itself with any pomposity as anything more than that, which I think in this instance is probably a good thing." With MacFarlane also noting that Family Guy likely won't be ending anytime soon, it seems like fans can count on the laughs for years to come.

