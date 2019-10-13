Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia Shares Opening, Ending Themes

Each new spin-off of TYPE-Moon’s Fate franchise has gone on to major successes with anime fans, and there’s the same hope for the new series based on the incredibly popular Fate/Grand Order mobile game. Adapting a story voted on by fans in Japan, Babylonia serves as an entry point despite its actual story taking place after several other adventures in the canon of the original game. But with the debut of the series’ second episode, we also got our first full look at the new opening and ending theme sequences for the series hyping up what’s left to come.

The opening theme for the series is titled, “Phantom Joke,” as performed by Unison Square Garden, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme for the series is titled, “Wishes in the Falling Stars,” and you can check it out in the video below. Each one gives fans glimpses at all the new and familiar faces to the franchise, and teases an exciting new series to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you wanted to check out the newest Fate series for yourself, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia is now streaming on FunimationNOW. Aniplex of America describes the series as such, “A.D. 2017 The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve. Researchers and scholars of both Magecraft and science have been gathered to maintain human civilization under the Chaldea Security Organization.

But calculations then proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The cause of this is ‘realms that cannot be observed’ that suddenly appeared in various eras of history, called ‘Singularities.’ Ritsuka Fujimaru, the one Master remaining in Chaldea, has been intervening within these Singularites, alongside the Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight.

He has been attending to the forbidden rituals to resolve or destroy the Singularities: the ‘Grand Order.’ A seventh Singularity has been discovered—in ancient Mesopotamia in the year 2655 B.C. The land of Uruk, governed by the wise King Gilgamesh after his return from a journey seeking immortality, was grand and prosperous until three goddesses and countless Demonic Beasts appeared. These enemies have brought Uruk to the brink of destruction.

With a ‘Rayshift’—a method of time travel to the past—Fujimaru and Mash arrive in the lands of Uruk to encounter the fortress city of Uruk and the Absolute Demonic Front, fighting back the fearsome attack of the Demonic Beasts. There, the people who live their lives to the fullest despite facing a major threat, continue to fight for their future. Deities and Demonic Beasts make their assault, and mankind stands up against it… It is the destined era where humans and gods part ways.”