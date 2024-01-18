Fate/Grand Order Just Helped College Hopefuls Ace Their Entrance Exams

History is being made every day, so when it comes to academics, the focus can be hard to handle. For centuries, history has been closely studied by scholars eager to prevent mistakes of the past from recurring. Of course, some history students are just trying to get a passing grade at school, and it seems fans of Fate/Grand Order have a leg up for a rather unexpected reason.

After all, Fate/Grand Order is an incredibly popular series, and its profile overseas is massive. The game-turned-anime brings in tons of money each year thanks to its millions of fans. For the most part, Fate/Grand Order is a standard fantasy adventure, but it does feature tons of real-world figures. So when college entrance exams got underway last, some fans noticed an odd question during time.

As shared by Livedoor News, Meiji University had a slew of nearly impossible questions during the last college entrance exam. The site has textbook creators analyze these difficult questions, and the prompts involved everything from war to religion. But down the list, an exam question caught attention as it asked who Prince Rama's wife is in Ramayana.

If you play Fate/Grand Order, you will know this answer easily enough. Sita was married to Rama as the adopted daughter of King Janak fell for the prince. The character is a prominent figure in Fate/Grand Order, and her husband in-game is Rama as it is in real life. Classified as a Heroic Spirit, Rama is a servant from India, and she works with Ritsuka Fujimaru in the series.

Without a tip from Fate/Grand Order, you would have be versed in classics to get Rama's wife correct. The pair hail from The Ramayana, a Sanskrit epic from the 8th century BCE. The book contains two vital epics tied to Hinduism and remains a classic piece of literature to this day. Still, the sheer specificity of the exam question would leave many scratching their heads. Fate/Grand Order helped several test takers nail the question, so they have TYPE MOON to thank for the assist.

What do you make of this wild college report? Has anime ever helped you in school...?