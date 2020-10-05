Final Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Film Coming to U.S. Theaters Next Month

The final film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel trilogy has now revealed that it's coming to theaters in the United States next month. Originally slated to debut earlier this Spring, the release of Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song was delayed for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many fans had suspected that the film would be forgoing a theatrical release altogether, Fathom Events announced that the film is indeed coming to United States theaters starting on November 18th.

While the final film of the trilogy has since debuted in theaters in Japan despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, now fans in the United States will be able to have their chance to see the final film in the Heaven's Feel trilogy themselves on November 18th. Not only that, but there will be a new opportunity to see the first two films.

Fathom Events announced that not only is Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song coming to theaters on November 18th, but the first two films will be available for a single evening double feature event screening on November 14th. The official Twitter account for the United States release shared a new promo to confirm the new release dates:

"Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] part III. spring song" is hitting theaters starting 11/18! Also, a double-feature with parts I & II hits 11/14! Tickets go on sale 10/16:

I & II Double Feature: https://t.co/QE58CaTkhR

III. spring song: https://t.co/cVqDTn53qv pic.twitter.com/4YJwRMWSIs — Fate/stay night USA (@FateStayNightUS) October 5, 2020

Tickets for the theatrical release will be available beginning on October 6th, but the current landing pages for the film still reflect the initially intended May release date as of this writing. Fathom Events describes Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel The Movie III. spring song as such, "The thrilling Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] trilogy comes to its incredible conclusion with the release of the final chapter, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song, on the big screen! Produced by ufotable, the studio behind the legendary Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] and Fate/Zero anime series, and directed by Tomonori Sudo, whose work as a character designer/animation director includes numerous TYPE-MOON anime adaptations, this final chapter reveals the truth behind the Holy Grail War and delivers the emotional conclusion to the story of Shirou Emiya and Sakura Matou.

As Sakura drowns in the murky darkness of the sins she has committed, Shirou’s vow to protect her at all costs leads him into a raging battle to put an end to the Holy Grail War. Will Shirou’s wish reach Sakura even as he challenges fate itself in a desperate battle against the rising tide?"

