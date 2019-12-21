Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Reveals New Trailer, Release Date

The Fate series is currently celebrating its 15th Anniversary with more widespread recognition than ever. Starting out as a humble adult visual novel, the franchise has spawned numerous video games, anime, films, and all kinds of other spin-offs and projects that have gained massive fandoms in their own right. But now the final visual novel will be reaching the end of its final anime project with the final film in the Heaven’s Feel trilogy adapting the most intense arc of the original visual novel release. The latest promo even revealed the new film’s release date!

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song dropped a brand new trailer that not only shows some of the action scenes that are most likely from the climax of the new film, but has confirmed that the third film will be releasing on March 28th next year in Japan. It’s been previously teased for a 2020 release in other territories, too, but there’s no update on that front too.

Currently slated for a release in Japan on March 28th and a 2020 release in the United States, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song will be directed by animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou. Sudou has directed the entire Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy.

This final film will be ending a trilogy adapting the final Fate/stay night arc left to be adapted after the original Fate anime and Unlimited Blade Works adaptations, and the official website describes it as such, “Mages and Heroic Spirits work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War…a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness. A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War.

Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. ‘That’s why…you’ll need to grit your teeth, Sakura.’ Will the young man’s wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end… The final battle is about to begin.”