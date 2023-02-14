Final Fantasy XIV Drops Official Anime Promo: Watch

Final Fantasy has been around for ages, and the Square Enix series is only getting better with age. From its first step into RPGs to its latest release, the game has put out all sorts of media in the past few decades. And now, one South Korean studio has given Final Fantasy XIV the anime makeover we did not know we needed.

As you can see above, the Korean YouTube page for Final Fantasy XIV posted a new promo for fans, and it has the whole anime fandom buzzing. After all, it reimagines the MMORPG as an anime, and the clip is pretty epic.

After all, the anime shows off the world of Eorzea and all its best characters from merchants to blacksmiths and fighters. We follow the journey of a single ore as it goes from the distant mountains and finds itself turned into a gorgeous sword that slays dragons. So as you can imagine, fans of Final Fantasy are all about this anime makeover.

This is hardly a surprise given how little anime crossovers we've been given for Final Fantasy. The best known anime tie-in is Final Fantasy: Unlimited which began in 2001. Sadly, the show did not bring in impressive ratings, so Square Enix and Gonzo cut the show's episode order to 25. Since then, anime specials have tackled Final Fantasy on occasion such as with Brotherhood and even Legend of the Crystals years ago. Most recently, Final Fantasy XV released a prologue OVA for its DLC involving Ardyn. And now, this latest PV has the fandom asking for another anime series.

What do you think about this gorgeous take on Final Fantasy XIV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.