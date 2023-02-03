Final Fantasy 7 LEGO Contest Announced by Square Enix

Over the last year, Square Enix has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, and to wrap up that event, the company is holding a very interesting contest centered around LEGO! The game's official Twitter account has presented four of the most iconic scenes from Final Fantasy VII, asking fans to vote on their personal favorite. The winning scene will be recreated in LEGO, and it will be given away as a prize in a contest that will be held later this year. The four choices are Aerith's House, the Honeybee Inn, the Sector 5 Slums Church, and the Nibelheim Water Tower.

Readers interested in voting can do so right here. Details can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

To round off Final Fantasy VII's 25th anniversary year we want you to vote for one of four classic scenes, that we'll remake with Lego.



We'll then give away the final piece as a prize in a contest later this year.



Cast your vote in the next VII days: https://t.co/yzbgimguB4 pic.twitter.com/tseJT39a5s — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2023

It will be really interesting to see both the results of the poll, as well as the finished piece! Of course, Final Fantasy VII fans couldn't help but voice their desire to see official LEGO sets based on the game. Favorites like Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Sephiroth have become iconic over the years, and it would be awesome to see official LEGO Mini-figs of these characters. Over the last few years, LEGO has offered sets based on a number of famous video game franchises, including Super Mario Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog, and Minecraft. It remains to be seen whether Final Fantasy might receive a similar treatment, but there would be no better starting point than Final Fantasy VII!

January 31st actually marked the 26th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. Released on the original PlayStation back in 1997, the game became an instant classic, greatly elevating the profile of the franchise. While earlier games like Final Fantasy VI are still considered classics, it's impossible to deny how many gamers were first exposed to the series thanks to Final Fantasy VII. The title continues to live on thanks to spin-offs, video game crossovers, a plethora of merchandise, and the remake. Hopefully one day fans will be able to include official LEGO sets in that list!

Are you surprised by this Final Fantasy VII contest? Would you like to see official LEGO sets based on the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!