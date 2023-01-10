Final Fantasy 14 Reveals Next Level Cap

Final Fantasy XIV's 6.3 update has been released, but the game's developers are always looking towards the future. During a livestream (translated by @aitaikimochi), director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida revealed that the next level cap will come with the game's 7.0 update, and it will be level 100. Interestingly enough, Yoshi-P went on to say that the developers are still trying to figure out what to do after that! The director said that "anything beyond, such as Level 110+, sounds kinda half-assed," so it will be interesting to see what the team decides!

The Tweet from @aitaikimochi can be found embedded below.

Yoshi-P has confirmed that the level cap for FFXIV 7.0 is indeed Level 100.



He also mentions that anything beyond, such as Level 110+, sounds kinda half-assed, so the team needs to think what they'll do after reaching Level 100... pic.twitter.com/XkfaBLpRy1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 10, 2023

Square Enix has a bit of time to figure out what it will do about that particular problem. In the meantime, Final Fantasy XIV players have a lot to enjoy thanks to the game's 6.3 update. Update 6.3's main scenario is "God's Revel, Lands Tremble," and features new challenges, a new dungeon, a new unreal trial, new minions, and more. One of those new minions takes the form of an adorable corgi, which is sure to become a fan favorite. Video of the minion was revealed ahead of 6.3's release, giving players an idea how the new addition would act and move in the game. Full patch notes for the 6.3 update can be found at the game's official website right here.

Final Fantasy XIV has been around for quite some time, but the game saw an explosion in interest in 2021, after multiple high-profile streamers began to stream the game. This resulted in a massive influx of new players, which actually became too much for Square Enix to handle at one point. Things have calmed down significantly since then, and it's hard to say just how many of those players have stuck with the game. Regardless, Final Fantasy XIV has been incredibly profitable for Square Enix, and the publisher plans to continue supporting the game for a long time to come!

Have you been enjoying Final Fantasy XIV? What do you think of the game's latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!