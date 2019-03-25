‘Fire Force’ Anime Burns Screens With Latest Trailer

Soul Eater‘s Atsushi Okubo will soon see another one of his big manga properties make the jump to anime, and Fire Force is looking better and better with each new look. While teasers and previous trailers have shown off just what kind of fiery action will be coming in the series, this newest trailer for the anime gives fans their longest look at what the series will offer.

Not only do fans get a look at the series’ team of fire manipulators, fans also get a taste of how well animated the series’ titular fire will be in the new series. It’s shaping up to be both the literal and figurative hottest anime of the Summer. Check it out in the video above.

Fire Force is currently scheduled for a release July 5, and has been licensed by Funimation for a release outside of Japan. Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production, and stars Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham,

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. It’s become pretty popular with fans of Okubo’s first series, but it admittedly does not yet have the same amount of widespread attention as his first work garnered over its run.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”

