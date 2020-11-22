Fire Force Cosplay Brings the Heat with Princess Hibana

✖

Fire Force is packed to the brim with great character designers from series creator Atsushi Okubo, and now one cosplay is bringing the heat by bringing the fan favorite, Princess Hibana to life. Through the course of the first season of the series, fans were introduced to the various companies making up the Special Fire Force. Each one was revealed to be distinct from the others, and one of the most notable early on was Company 5 and their captain, Hibana. As seemingly the total opposite from Shinra's Company 8, Hibana provided a major foil for one of the introductory arcs.

Hibana struck a chord with fans for how she viewed and treated those she saw as lesser than her, and even (quite literally) crushed them as "gravel" beneath her feet. But after coming face to face with Shinra, she's now become one of Company 8's strongest allies. Now artist @wipmia (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter and more social media here) has brought Hibana's fierceness to the spotlight with some fiery Fire Force cosplay. Check it out below:

Hibana's taken a bit of a backseat in the second season of the series as the investigation into Haijima Industries has taken the battle to a heated new level. Her role this time around has been to continue her undercover investigations and help Company 8 while they can, and this means she's dropped everything to help Shinra when she needed to. With the fight against the Evangelists getting even more intense with each passing episode, it won't be too long before Hibana's back in action in the series again someday.

Fire Force's second season is reaching the end of its run soon, and there has yet to be any announcement as to whether or not the anime will continue with a third season. It's most likely considering the amount of fans showing their support in many ways like this, so we'll see soon for ourselves later this year when Season 2 comes to an end.

But what do you think? Where does Princess Hibana rank among your favorite characters? What have been your favorite moments from the Fire Force anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!