Fire Force Cosplay Burns it Down with Tamaki

Fire Force is now making headway through its second season and one cosplay of Tamaki Kotatsu is now burning the place down with its fiery take on the character. The second season of the series has kicked off a series of brand new battles against the Evangelists as Shinra and the others have explored the Chinese Penisula, and the anime has taken the opportunity to show a whole new side of Tamaki that isn't just controlled by her "lucky" lecher lure. It's been a great opportunity to see just how fierce she can be without that holding her back.

It can be a shame too considering that when she does get into a full fight it's impressive thanks to her Nekomata ability that gives her more of a cat like form built by her flames. It's such a neat look, and makes her stand out from the rest of the Fire Force companies that often just wear the standard uniform they're given without many alterations or changes that Tamaki has been afforded thanks to her power.

It's this fierce and fiery look that was brought to life by artist @jadeleafeon_ (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), and proves that Tamaki's look can be fierce if she's just allowed to fight as is rather than make her a point of ridicule or a joke. Either way, it's a great look to bring to life and you can check it out below:

As Fire Force's second season continues to push the characters into further battles, there will be even more opportunities for Tamaki to show off more of her fierce fire power. This means more opportunities for the lure, but hopefully we'll see much more of the former than the latter as the fights get more intense going forward.

Where does Tamaki Kotatsu rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? How do you feel about Tamaki's role in Fire Force's second season so far? How does it compare to how she was seen in the first season? Do you think there has been an improvement or has her character gotten worse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!