Fire Force Fans Stunned by Ogun's Fiery Attack in Newest Episode

Fire Force's second season is continuing through the Chinese Penisula arc, and the newest episode stunned fans with just how strong and fiery Ogun Montgomery truly can be. Introduced as one of the new additions to the series with the second season as he and fellow Company 4 member, Pan Ko Paat, have been tasked with forming a special group with Shinra and a few others to investigate the Chinese Penisula for signs of more Adolla Bursts reportedly in the area. While Ogun had shown a few of his abilities already, the newest episode went for broke.

With the full debut of his Flamy Ink special technique, Ogun wraps himself in solid paint lines made of flame across his body. This amplifies his strength and speed for a short time, and also just makes him a lot cooler as a result. He manages to throw around the foe they are facing with ease, and now fans can't wait to see Flamy Ink in action once more.

Read on to see what Fire Force fans are saying about Ogun Montgomery finally using Flamy Ink in Season 2