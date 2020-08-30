Fire Force Fans Stunned by Ogun's Fiery Attack in Newest Episode
Fire Force's second season is continuing through the Chinese Penisula arc, and the newest episode stunned fans with just how strong and fiery Ogun Montgomery truly can be. Introduced as one of the new additions to the series with the second season as he and fellow Company 4 member, Pan Ko Paat, have been tasked with forming a special group with Shinra and a few others to investigate the Chinese Penisula for signs of more Adolla Bursts reportedly in the area. While Ogun had shown a few of his abilities already, the newest episode went for broke.
With the full debut of his Flamy Ink special technique, Ogun wraps himself in solid paint lines made of flame across his body. This amplifies his strength and speed for a short time, and also just makes him a lot cooler as a result. He manages to throw around the foe they are facing with ease, and now fans can't wait to see Flamy Ink in action once more.
Read on to see what Fire Force fans are saying about Ogun Montgomery finally using Flamy Ink in Season 2, and let us know what you thought of the scene! Where does Ogun rank among your favorite characters and attacks in the series after this display? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Straight Up Gas"
FLAMY INK CO CRAZY! Ogun straight up GASSSSS 🔥🔥🔥 #FireForce pic.twitter.com/PH2xseKgPd— 👑KINGOgun😈🤙🏿🔥 (@AnimeSempai0) August 28, 2020
Ogun Eve Had His Own JoJo Moment!
#FireForce Ogun is straight outta JoJo's. pic.twitter.com/7jUH0vR0i6— Mel (@MelXtreme84) August 29, 2020
He Was Just Playing Around!
Ogun was really just playing basketball all this time pic.twitter.com/gEs5jDGnvQ— Devil's Footprints | 悪魔の足跡 (@FireForce_8) August 28, 2020
Top 5 Easily!
Ogun easily became one of my top 5 favorite Fire Force characters! pic.twitter.com/n6ZKnCujTp— Lax (@Ayolaxzone) August 28, 2020
Ogun is Wildly Strong!
that fire force episode was really good! im so glad we got to see more of Ogun. dude's crazy strong pic.twitter.com/jLcG0JSQxQ— vert (@vertcitrus) August 29, 2020
He Truly SNAPPED
#FireForce Ep9. Ogun SNAPPED 🇳🇬🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H8ZiGObG1Q— BL. Hrt (@dvpe_bio) August 28, 2020
We're All Glad He Did!
Ogun didn't have to snap THAT hard, but I'm glad he did 🔥🔥🔥 #FireForce pic.twitter.com/bYE8AId8JF— Edible 🌸 (@hoesmadasf) August 28, 2020
The Whole Episode Was Great!
THIS EPISODE WAS BADASS!🔥
OGUN DOSEN'T PLAY AROUND!🔥#FireForce pic.twitter.com/xKUaII9OWN— 🌟Michael FenLouie🌟 (@isander195) August 28, 2020
Yup, He is Strong!
The new recruit who can produce flames that temporarily rival Captain Burns..
Ogun#FireForce pic.twitter.com/PN6hJS8rL7— Torebā Mikaeru✨ (@Trevir_Mikhael) August 30, 2020
Wild Episode Overall!
Ogun!!! Crazy episode of Fire Force this week pic.twitter.com/zgtUiFWOiE— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 28, 2020
