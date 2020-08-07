Fire Force Season 2 Shares Fierce New Poster

If you have been keeping up with the newest episodes of Fire Force's second season, you might have noticed that the newest release ended the fan favorite Fifth Pillar arc and is getting ready to head into its next big arc. The Chinese Penisula arc is set to begin as Shinra and a few select members of various Special Fire Force Company groups will be banding together in order to find out more clues about the Adolla Bursts. Now that they have failed to have Inca in Fire Force custody, the hunt to find the remaining Adolla Bursts is on before the White-Clad can cause another cataclysm.

This new arc will be the focus of the next few episodes of the season and will bring in new fan favorites such as Ogun Montgomery into the fold (along with two other new additions). You can actuially see these new additions in action with the newest poster for Fire Force Season 2, which teases the mysterious enemies that Shinra and this small group find themselves in while exploring this strange new land for potential leads.

As fans will see from this new arc, we'll be getting much more action from Ogun, Pan Ko Paat, and more. You can check out the new poster for the season below as shared through Funimation's official Twitter account! They note how this arc will be running from Episode 7 all the way to Episode 10, and those hoping to see even more arcs adapted this season are in luck considering there are still a few episodes to go. Check out the poster below:

New Fire Force Season 2 arc, new key visual! 😱🔥 Can't wait to see what episodes 7-10 bring. 💪#fireforce pic.twitter.com/fyk1fyQ6bJ — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 7, 2020

As the various Fire Force groups realized how unprepared they were for the White-Clad, now more are involved rather than just the 8th company alone. This will lead to all kinds of character mix ups and match ups, and now we just have to wait and see what else this new season has in store! But what do you think? Are you excited to check out Fire Force's New World Adventure saga?

What are you hoping to see from new additions to the series like Ogun Montgomery? How are you liking the second season so far? What are you hoping gets animated before it's all over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

