Fire Force Debuts Shinra's Strongest Attack Yet

Fire Force's second season is currently burning its way through the Fifth Pillar arc, and the newest episode certainly impressed with Shinra's strongest attack in the anime yet. As Shinra and the other members of Special Fire Force Company 8 try and keep the new pillar, Inca, from falling into the Evangelist's hands, Shinra has also been fighting against his toughest opponent yet. As fans have seen with the first couple of episodes in the arc thus far, Charon has been essentially absorbing each and every one of Shinra's attacks and magnifies them tenfold before hitting Shinra with a powerful move of his own.

As the previous episode of the season came to an end, Shinra was trying his best to figure out how to damage Charon and get through his tough skin. He figures out that Charon cannot produce flames of his own (and is officially a Second Generation), and so plans to hit Charon in just the right way, in just the right time, with an explosive enough hit. Inspired by his failed training in the past, Shinra taps into a new power.

Utilizing the Corna hand sign, otherwise known as the "Sign of the Devil," and with inspiration from his captain, Shinra unleashes the full power of his own kind of hellfire as he rains down on Charon. The move sees a monstrous form spring up forth the fire, and envelops Charon in an explosion that launches him far away.

Unfortunately, while this attack is strong enough to blow Charon away it's not enough to defeat him in battle just yet. Charon suddenly appears soon after and reveals that he didn't quite take as much damaged as it looked like. It looks like Shinra is going to have to either successfully land another one of these hits on Charon, or is going to need to come up with a new way to win this fight. How do you think it will go?

