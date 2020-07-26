Fire Force Fans are Loving the Anime's Fifth Pillar Arc so Far
Fire Force's second season has been heating up the Summer 2020 anime season for the last few weeks, and fans are really loving the anime's take on the Fifth Pillar arc so far. The first episode of the new season was a less canonical entry into the series meant to be a small breather to reacquaint fans with the characters from the first season. This began in full with the second episode, and now the flames have truly reached a new high with the fourth episode of Season 2. With the Fifth Pillar revealed, the fight for control is on.
After finding out that a new Adolla Burst was born in the second episode, things have progressed quickly for Shinra and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8. The Fifth Pillar and new Adolla Burst was revealed to be a mysterious young girl named Inca who has a strange kind of pyro ability that allows her to sense when fires will begin and remotely activate them in increasingly strange ways.
But it wasn't as strange as her personality that makes her wish for more chaotic events in her life as a result of past trauma. Now the fight between the Fire Force and the Evangelists is on to claim this mysterious girl for either end, and she's not going without a fight.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Fire Force Season 2 so far, and let us know what you think! What did you think of the newest episode? How are you liking the anime's take on the Fifth Pillar arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Be Ready, Maki Fans...
Reason to watch today's episode#enennoshouboutai #fireforce pic.twitter.com/n1crtC6DpB— 🔥_Animeholic_🔥OREGAIRU | SAO SZN Anitwt hype it (@LonelyOtaku9) July 24, 2020
But it Really Was Unexpected!
Anything can happen in anime thats why😆— Sovik Pan 😷 (@sovikpan48) July 24, 2020
#FireForceSeason2 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/VmpABAeOP5
It Could Take Off in Another Way!
I feel like this pic could be a meme in the future #FireForce pic.twitter.com/qyQJXSE68r— Phantom Fandom (@phantomfandom) July 24, 2020
Pure Madness!
3 episodes in to season 2 of Fire Force are smashing it, The fight between Shinra & Charon damn that was pure madness with the drive through the flats, Arthur being the Knight himself absolutely loved that moment #fireforce #FireForceSeason2 pic.twitter.com/vEekCG9iTw— イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) July 24, 2020
Fantastic Art for Inca!
Been trying to improve my colouring lately! 💛 Oof school just started this week and I already want to go back to sleeping in 😅#炎炎ノ消防隊 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/cHGEMlq2em— Melly 🔥 (@MellyTune) July 23, 2020
But Those Aren't the REAL Reason to Watch...
Best part of episode 4 🔥🤟 #fireforce #enennoshouboutai #shinra pic.twitter.com/P8TVaODxsA— Silver Album 🤖🦾 (@rxl107) July 24, 2020
The True Star Though
#FireForce— MaxSouls (@souls_max) July 17, 2020
Who was supposed to Who was the star
be the star of episode 3: of episode 3: pic.twitter.com/eoherqd1Ak
Here's a Handy Comparison!
Episode 27 - A New Flashpoint— Rookie☔️ (@RookieBalboa_) July 17, 2020
(Chapters 99 - 102) #FireForce pic.twitter.com/PHOzFpJJ0E
